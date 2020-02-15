Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's 36th Valentine's Day Celebration Make Fans Go Mushy
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who got married in 1991 after a long-courtship celebrated their 36th Valentine's Day together on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable post for Gauri.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recent Twitter post with wife Gauri celebrating their 36th Valentine's Day has won millions of hearts on the internet. The couple who have a very famous love story has been together for 36 years now.
The couple started dating when they were students at Delhi University and tied the knot on October 25, 1991. They are parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.
Khan posted a picture of holding Gauri's hand at the balcony of their residence Mannat. "36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. (Now Valentine's also comes after asking us). Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions...." he wrote.
Take a look:
36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions.... pic.twitter.com/CkP9VFieGI— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2020
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have collaborated professionally as well since she has produced a lot of films done by the actor including Dilwale, My Name is Khan, Happy New Year, Raees, Chennai Express, Zero, Dear Zindagi among others.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film did not wow the audience and critics and did not perform well at the box-office. The actor since then is on a break from films to spend time with his family. A lot of reports suggest that he will be working with Bigil director Atlee or The Family Man creators Raj and DK. However, there has been no official announcement from Khan himself.
