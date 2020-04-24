Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan's Office Space Transformed Into Quarantine Zone, Here's How it Looks

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had promised to offer their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This announcement came at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Gauri has shared a video on Instagram, in which one can see how the private office space has been transformed into quarantine quarters under BMC's guidance. The work has been completed by Gauri's firm Gauri Khan Designs in collaboration with Meer Foundation.

Apart from giving their office space for quarantine facility, SRK and Gauri have made contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will be providing daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more