Shah Rukh Cooked Food for Family During Lockdown, Says Gauri Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan, revealed in a new interview that husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan himself cooked food for the entire family during the lockdown. She added that they were very scared to order food from online due to the rising Covid cases.

Talking to NDTV, she said,“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating.”

She also gave an update on what her kids were upto during their lockdown. Her eldest son Aryan completed his filmmaking degree from the University of South Carolina. She added that he was watching a lot of movies at home. Their daughter Suhana is attending her New York University online classes. Talking about AbRam Gauri said, AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together.”

Gauri will be making her debut as an author with a coffee table book titled My Life In Design, to be published by Penguin Random House India. The book will chronicle her journey as a designer.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was last seennin Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. He has not announced a new film yet.