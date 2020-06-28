MOVIES

Shah Rukh Credits Gauri Khan for Capturing This Pic as He Celebrates 28 Years in Bollywood

"Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession," wrote Shah Rukh Khan on completing 28 years in Bollywood.

  Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who made his debut with 1992 movie Deewana, expressed gratitude towards his fans on social media for celebrating his career's milestone of completing 28 years in the movie business a few days ago by trending #28YearsOfShahRukhKhan.

SRK uploaded a picture portrait of himself and wrote alongside it, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you (sic)."

He gave the picture credit to his loving wife Gauri, as her wrote in the caption, "28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment (sic)."

Meanwhile, although SRK has stayed away from the silver screen since 2018's Zero, he has been linked to many projects, some being with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK and Atlee. But, there has been no confirmation on his next movie till now.

SRK was recently spotted shooting for a project in Mannat's balcony and was captured by paparazzi on camera.

