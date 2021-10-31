Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan to Hire Private Bodyguard for Son Aryan Khan Ensuring His Safety: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have planned to put their son’s safety first before anything else after he has been released from jail on bail in a drugs case. Shah Rukh’s bodyguard Ravi Sigh has been constantly by side, similarly Aryan too will have a bodyguard soon.

According to Bollywood Life, a source of the family revealed “Shah Rukh is shaken. He’s wondering if things would have gone to this level if there was a bodyguard with Aryan, who took care of him. Just like he has Ravi, who has been guarding him, SRK now is looking to appoint one for Aryan asap.”

Meanwhile, as a condition to his bail, Aryan will have to be present before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. Shah Rukh Khan’s actor-friend and business partner Juhi Chawla stood as surety for 23-year-old Aryan before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The HC on Friday afternoon made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali. In the five-page order, signed by Justice Nitin Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

(With PTI inputs)

