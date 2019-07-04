Shah Rukh is a Great Father and Husband, Says Gauri Khan at Book Launch
At a book launch in Pune, Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, got candid about her husband. She also said, "I pick and choose when I want to be in spotlight."
Gauri Khan gives us a look into the newly opened ‘Sancho’s, a Mexican restaurant designed by her. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Interior designer Gauri Khan says there are only positives as far as being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is concerned. She says he is a great father and husband.
Gauri interacted with the media at the launch of a book titled Gravittus Ratna, along with Amruta Fadnavis in Pune.
Asked about the positive and negative effects she experiences in her professional career being Shah Rukh's wife, she said: "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives.
"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."
How does she manage to distance herself from the media glare despite being a superstar's wife?
Gauri said, "I feel that I am leading a very normal life, where I am just another working woman like anyone else. I pick and choose when I want to be in spotlight, which is only connected to my work and when I need to use the media. I feel media is important when you are showcasing your work as people need to know what you are doing. So, I enjoy that part as well."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews
- Viral Video Shows Woman Licking Ice-cream In Store and Replacing It on Shelf
- MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
- PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s