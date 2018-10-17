Shah Rukh, Kajol, Rani Celebrate 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; See Pics, Videos

On October 16, 1998, Karan Johar kick-started his journey in Bollywood with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which is counted among one of the most successful Hindi films of all time.As the movie turned 20 on Tuesday, Johar’s Dharma Productions organized a celebration in Mumbai which was attended by the film’s lead trio — Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji — and the who’s who of the industry.The star-studded event also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Neha Dhupia, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in attendance.Talking about the film completing 20 years, Johar recently told DNA, “I can’t believe I have been around for two decades in the industry. I also can’t believe that KKHH is 20 years old. I feel like I was a different person then... more innocent, a little more lost, a lot less confident.“I owe everything in my career to KKHH. After its release, I knew I had a job that I could keep (laughs). I was like, ‘Chalo, they won’t throw me out of the industry now.”Calling the film’s lead cast his family, he added, “They are a big part of my emotional and life decisions and I am a part of theirs. Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani will always be my family.”Though Johar wants to cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s sequel should it ever get made, Kajol says it’s impossible to recreate what she, SRK and Rani did back then. “I know they (Ranbir, Alia, Janhvi) won’t be able to recreate our magic, that’s not possible!” she told Hindustan Times.Check out the photos and videos of the celebration: