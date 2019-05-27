English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar started out around the same time in the industry and went on to become Bollywood's unimpeachable golden men.
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are Bollywood's undisputed alpha movie-stars. All four of them started out around the same time in the industry and went on to become Hindi film industry's unimpeachable golden men.
Admired for their savvy career choices and their status as a box-office magnet, Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Akshay have been winning the hearts of the audiences for nearly three decades now.
Now, Salman, who is currently busy promoting his new film Bharat, has said that it is extremely challenging to retain the stardom, which so far only these four actors have successfully been able to do.
“It (stardom) will always fade away. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. In fact, I think Shah Rukh (Khan), myself, Aamir (Khan), Akki (Akshay Kumar), we are the only ones who’ve been able to pull it off for such a long time," Salman told Bollywood Hungama.
Meanwhile, Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in key roles. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman has been teasing fans with songs and posters, revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat.
An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
