Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Twinning in Apache Costumes is the Cutest Thing Today

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of the family on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared never-before seen pictures of SRK and their youngest son AbRam on her Insta stories.

She shared the images alongside the caption, “Happy New Year”. Gauri added a heart emoji with the caption as well.

The interior designer, who had earlier shared an image from the vacation, took to Instagram to post multiple unseen snaps from the time showing, Shah Rukh and AbRam. In the picture, King Khan could be seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam. The youngster too looked cute in a war bonnet, which he had paired with a similar outfit as that of his father’s.

Sharing a couple of images of AbRam, the doting mum wrote, “Guessing he loves the camera!” Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were a few celebs, who commented on the picture.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the big screen in Zero. He is yet to announce his next project. SRK’s daughter Suhana, recently, made her acting debut with the English short-film The Grey Part Of Blue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.