Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Twinning in Apache Costumes is the Cutest Thing Today

In the pic, SRK can be seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam. The youngster too looked cute in a war bonnet.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Twinning in Apache Costumes is the Cutest Thing Today
Shah Rukh Khan (L) with AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of the family on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared never-before seen pictures of SRK and their youngest son AbRam on her Insta stories.

She shared the images alongside the caption, “Happy New Year”. Gauri added a heart emoji with the caption as well.

The interior designer, who had earlier shared an image from the vacation, took to Instagram to post multiple unseen snaps from the time showing, Shah Rukh and AbRam. In the picture, King Khan could be seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam. The youngster too looked cute in a war bonnet, which he had paired with a similar outfit as that of his father’s.

View this post on Instagram

Apache Indian #abramkhan #shahrukhkhan 🔥

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Sharing a couple of images of AbRam, the doting mum wrote, “Guessing he loves the camera!” Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were a few celebs, who commented on the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Guessing he loves the camera !!!!

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Shah Rukh was last seen in the big screen in Zero. He is yet to announce his next project. SRK’s daughter Suhana, recently, made her acting debut with the English short-film The Grey Part Of Blue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram