Shah Rukh Khan: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Fan-Made Pathaan Poster on SRK'S Birthday, See Pic

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Swades, the stellar actor has done all kinds of roles in a career that spans over three decades. As such, his unparalleled stardom knows no borders as he is equally loved and revered outside the country as well. With birthday wishes pouring from all corners, adultfilm star Kendra Lust wished SRK in her own unique way.

On Wednesday, Kendra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself morphed with a fan-made poster of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan. Not only that, to add more vibrance to it, she can also be seen holding a shotgun. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser.” She referred to the much-awaited teaser of Pathaan that was released today.

Amused by the poster, avid fans came up with some hilarious responses in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan be like, Jalwe Hai Humare”, another one commented, “Unexpected wish(with three heart emojis)”. Someone also said, “Fever of Shah Rukh Khan #globalstar”.

Meanwhile, in a rare instance, Shah Rukh Khan began his birthday by making a midnight appearance at Mannat. The Veer Zaara actor climbed up the wall of his home with his youngest son AbRam and made fans’ hearts flutter. As people cheered loudly and sang the birthday song, he waved back, threw some kisses at them and also then opened his arms to strike his signature pose’. To mark this occasion, fans from various cities had queued up from early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of SRK along with them.

On the other hand, it’s a double whammy for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the Pathaan’s teaser to drop. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.

