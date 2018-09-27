English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Feature in 100 Outstanding Asians List
The list also includes Mukesh Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Amartya Sen, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Arundhati Roy.
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 'Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017' in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Though several high-profile Indians have made it to Asian Geographic magazine’s latest list of 100 outstanding people, called Astonishing Asians, it includes only two Bollywood actors — Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Other Indians who feature in the famed list include India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, economist Amartya Sen, entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and author-activist Arundhati Roy.
Both Aishwarya and Shah Rukh feature among a sea of influential faces on the cover of the magazine, which in its latest issue aims to showcase popular Asian icons who have inspired people across the world through their work.
Notably, Aishwarya was recently given the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award, for her contribution to Indian cinema. She attended the star-studded event with mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aradhya Bachchan.
SRK too bagged an important honour earlier this month. He was named a 'Game Changer’ at a business summit in London, courtesy his ‘unmatched contribution in globalising Indian Cinema'. At the event, he also attended a discussion on the entertainment industry’s global growth and its impact on India.
On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, is all geared up to work once again with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun.
Asian Geographic Latest Issue - Coming Soon! Featuring the Astonishing Asians: 100 Outstanding People. . #AGinConversation - We would like to hear from you: Yay or Nay It’s time to hear your voice. . . . #asia #asiangeographic #asiapolitics #asiamusic #asiamoviestars #asiasinger #asiaentertainment #businessinasia #asiasport #ceo #arts #sports #celebrity #inspirationalpeople
