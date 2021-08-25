Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra Most In-demand Actors: Survey

A new survey found Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, Dhanush and Salman Khan are among the most in-demand actors worldwide. According to a content demand analytics company, Indian stars are the most in-demand actors. The analysis concluded that the list of 10 most in-demand stars worldwide is topped by Shah Rukh, followed by Telugu star Allu Arjun. Priyanka takes the third spot and is one of the two actresses on the list. Parrot Analytics used a new analytics method which they are calling, Talent Demand.

According to its press release, the system provides a new way to assess individual actors, musicians, athletes, among others, based on their global or country-specific audience demand. The timeline for the latest survey was one month, July 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021.

Although Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had a release in nearly three years now, he remains one of the busiest actors in the world, and hence unsurprisingly claims the top position on the list. The superstar has three big projects lined up. Currently, he is occupied with his next film Pathan, co-starring John Abraham. SRK also reunites with Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh is also committed to Atlee’s yet-untitled action thriller. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in October and will star Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Speaking of Allu Arjun, his last film was the Trivikram Srinivas directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of 2020’s highest grossing Indian movies. Next, Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated forest drama Pushpa. The first of the two-part film, titled Pushpa: The Rise, is likely to hit screens on December 25. The action thriller, directed by Sukumar, will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

It can be said Priyanka Chopra is currently at the peak of her career. Apart from becoming one of the most-sought after stars in the world, she continues to rule the roost by donning multiple hats. Earlier this year, she released her memoir, Unfinished, and has started major ventures, for instance her restaurant, Sona in New York.

Priyanka is also busy with producing films and forefronting key global summits. Her future filmography includes Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, romantic drama Text for You and yet-untitled Matrix fourth installment. She also announced a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa recently. Her last Bollywood outing was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.

The list of the world's most in-demand actors also includes Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu. In the US, Tom Hiddleston is the most in-demand actor followed by Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Zendaya.

