Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite In Don 3, Gangster Title To Pass On Ranveer Singh: Report

Rumour has it Farhan Akhtar wanted OG Don aka Amitabh Bachchan and the new-age Don aka Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Don 3. If a new report is to be believed, Farhan is making Don 3 bigger than ever and wanted to reunite superstars Amitabh and SRK in the film.

Don 3 has been long in the discussion. Fans have been begging the director to work on the third film in the franchise since Don 2 (2011) was released. While Farhan is yet to give an update on the project, a source has claimed that Farhan has penned a version of the script in which not only features Shah Rukh and Amitabh but also has Ranveer Singh.

“Farhan had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third installment,” the source claimed, adding, “It’s not clear whether or not Big B was supposed to play the role from the original version. However, Farhan definitely had thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.”

This version of the script also includes the part where Shah Rukh’s Don would hand over his title to Ranveer Singh, prompting the latter to take on the legacy of the title in future films. “As per Farhan’s plot, Don 3 was also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He too was going to play Don. The idea was that SRK’s Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer’s Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future parts,” the insider claimed.

However, it seems like Farhan is yet to lock the idea.

While fans wait to see Shah Rukh return as Don on the big screen, the actor has three projects in the pipeline. He is all set to make his comeback with YRF’s Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Aand, the actioner would have the actor play a spy, and share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also been busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama, Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The actor is also teaming up with Atlee for Jawan. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

