1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha

A controversy had erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir Khan and then Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
A controversy had erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir Khan and then Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country.

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has come out to reiterate Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerance, saying both superstars were absolutely right.

"Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right," tweeted Sinha.

Controversy erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir and then SRK spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country. They referred to religious intolerance as well as every other kind of intolerance.

Aamir had said, at an event: "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says 'should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day."

SRK had told a TV channel: "There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance. It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue, not just an issue… Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot."

Shah Rukh's comment reportedly came in the wake of the 'awards-waapsi' controversy that was raging at that time.

Both Shahrukh and Aamir were severely criticized for their statements. SRK later claimed his comments had been misconstrued.

