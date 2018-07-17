English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan and Anubhav Sinha to Make Ra.One Sequel? Director Clears the Air
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said the idea of a sequel to his superhero film Ra.One has not been ruled out as he and superstar Shah Rukh Khan are always discussing about it. The film featured Shah Rukh as superhero 'G One' and, although it did not receive favourable reviews, it went on to become a hit on it's release in 2011.
While the Raees star has often said he wants to return as a superhero in the film, Anubhav claimed that it is possible if one put a thought to it.
"Neither of us have written it off. Shah Rukh Khan and I keep talking about it. But it needs one catalyst. It'll come either from him or me. Then we will get started. Every time we both meet, we talk about it, lets do this. But nothing exciting enough has happened so far," Anubhav told PTI.
The director added he had thought of taking the film ahead but none of the ideas had so far clicked.
"I have given it a serious thought, may be on a long flight. Where can it go, what it could do and the possibilities of a story. There have been ideas but none exciting enough for me to sit down and punch it in. So lets see," he added.
Anubhav is currently awaiting the release of his next, Mulk, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana among others.
The courtroom drama tells the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. It is scheduled to release on August 3.
