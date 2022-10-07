Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Meet Vijay on Sets of Varisu, Fans Speculate Thalapathy's Cameo in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting for Atlee’s maiden Hindi film Jawan. But despite the strenuous work schedules, the legendary actor as well as Atlee took time out to meet Thalapathy Vijay, who is also busy with his upcoming film Varisu, in Chennai. Interestingly, both the actors enjoy unparalleled stardom all over the country and thus it was natural for people to speculate whether Vijay would be playing a cameo in SRK’s film.

According to an India Today report, the trio got together on Vijay’s set and engaged in some important conversations. The meeting that took place on October 6 also led to rumors about SRK and Vijay working together in Jawan. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had taken to his Twitter to write, “#SRK and Dir #Atlee met #ThalapathyVijay on the sets of #Varisu today.. Interesting development..” However, nothing official had been announced as such.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. The drama film would tell the story of Vijay Rajendran who is a happy to-go lucky man. Things change when his foster father dies unexpectedly. Besides Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also boasts a star-studded cast of Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha and Sangeetha. If reports were to be believed, the film is looking forward to a grand release in 2023.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan would show SRK in dual roles along with Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller went on floors in September 2021 with filming taking place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and G. K. Vishnu is headlining the cinematography department. Jawan would also feature Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here