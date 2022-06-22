Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Offer Deepika Padukone 'Short Yet Important Role' In Jawan: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could be sharing the screen more than once in 2023, if a new report is anything to go by. The Om Shanti Om stars are already reuniting for Pathaan, set to release in January next year. And now, a report claims that Deepika could be a part of Shah Rukh’s second movie in 2023, Jawan.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s first film together. The film also stars Nayanthara, marking SRK’s first film with the Tamil superstar. Now, Pinkvilla has claimed that Shah Rukh and Atlee are adding Deepika to the mix and it has only added to the excitement.

A source told the publication that Shah Rukh and Atlee recently travelled to Hyderabad and met Deepika. The actress was shooting for Project K with Prabhas at the time. The insider claimed that the role is small but crucial. “Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains,” the grapevine claimed.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as also the shoot dates,” the source added.

Jawan was formally announced earlier this summer. He released a poster and a teaser in which his face cover under bandages. The teaser has left fans excited about the film. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Pathaan and Dunki set to release next year. While these are his full-length roles, Shah Rukh has a few cameos lined up as well. He will be seen in Brahmastra and Rocketry this year.

