Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Film's Title To be Unveiled in June: Report

It has been quite a long time since fans saw Shah Rukh Khan’s magic on the big screen. The actor was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Now, SRK is all set to end his hiatus of four years. Shah Rukh has a line-up of some very interesting films in his kitty, starting with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Well, Pathaan has been one of SRK’s much talked about films. Well, giving it tough competition is Shah Rukh’s collab down in the South.

Fans are equally excited about his next untitled film with south director Atlee. In Atlee’s next, Shah Rukh will be sharing the screen space with actor Nayanthara. The duo will share the big screen for the first time. The film is also expected to star Sanya Malhotra in a key role. Now, according to the latest report, the makers are all set to unveil the title of the film in June.

According to Bollywood Life, the announcement of the title will take place between the first or second week of June. SRK is said to be resuming and wrapping up the shooting of the movie in one straight schedule before he heads on to commence the work on ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that Shah Rukh was not pleased with certain aspects of Atlee’s screenplay. Therefore, he pitched in some changes.

Luckily, it was all done very amicably as Atlee agreed to incorporate the changes suggested by King Khan. The young director was reportedly glad to have received advice from such a legend. The revamped script looks quite different from the original one but we hope it is a blockbuster in making.

Pathaan, Dunki, and Atlee's next are three top projects of SRK which are in the pipeline.

