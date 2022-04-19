Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Next Film to Have a Budget of Whopping Rs 200 Crore?

It is a good time for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar has films lined up back to back. He announced the date of Pathaan and today, the actor announced his next film with Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from these, he is also working with director Atlee and Nayanthara for the former’s next film. He recently wrapped the shooting for the Mumbai schedule. According to Bollywood Hungama, for Atlee’s film, the production cost is Rs 200 crores.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for the film on and off for a period of 180 days until the first quarter of next year.” The source added, “Shah Rukh Khan is a producer who leaves no stone unturned to give the best possible production values to all his films. Atlee’s next won’t be any different. The movie has a cost of production of Rs. 200 crores, thereby becoming the costliest film for Shah Rukh Khan till date after the soon-to-be-released Pathaan, which is made on a budget of Rs. 250 crores.”

However, this is excluding the casting fees of SRK and Nayanthara and the director fees of Atlee, the publication revealed.

Meanwhile, the actor announced Dunki today, the title of his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film will release next year.

Director Atlee started his career as a director with the 2013 release Raja Rani which starred Arya and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The director collaborated with Vijay in his next film Theri to deliver another successful project. The director-actor duo collaborated again with Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). Vijay was seen portraying a double role in Bigil and the sports drama became one of the biggest Indian hits of 2019.

