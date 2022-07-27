Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Pose With Fans In An Unseen Pic From Pathaan Spain Schedule

Shah Rukh Khan kick-started this week by sharing the first-ever character look of Deepika Padukone from his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan. Needless to say, the poster has garnered immense praise and appreciation from fans, leaving many excited for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s collaboration. The superstar has been away from the celluloid for almost four years, however, he is set to be back with Pathaan’s release.
The upcoming movie is currently in the post-production stage with most of the shooting schedule being wrapped. Amidst this, an unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Deepika Padukone from the film’s Spain shooting schedule has surfaced online. The picture in question was shared by an eatery namely Duke Restaurant in Duke Palma, Spain.