Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Touch Down In Chennai To Shoot For Atlee's Jawan; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone jetted off to Chennai to shoot for Atlee’s Jawan. It was previously reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for a cameo in the film. On Sunday, a video of Deepika and Shah Rukh landing in Chennai surfaced online. It is likely that Nayanthara, who just wrapped a holiday in Europe with her husband Vignesh Shivan, could join them.

Shah Rukh and Deepika maintained a low profile in the video. They were seen greeting the crew outside the airport. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and director Atlee were also spotted in the video.

In June this year, a source told Hindustan Times that Shah Rukh will be playing a double role in the film. He is set to play the role of a father and son, with Deepika playing senior Khan’s wife and Nayanthara doubling up as junior SRK’s love interest.

“Padukone has a powerful character in Jawaan, which features Shah Rukh in a double role as a father and son. She plays SRK’s wife and features in the film’s flashback sequences. It’s a short but very important role, which acts as a key differentiator to the plot,” the insider claimed.

A source also told Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh and Atlee flew down to Hyderabad and met Deepika, where she was shooting for Project K with Prabhas, to offer the role. The insider claimed that the role is small but crucial. “Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains,” the grapevine claimed at the time.

Jawan is set to release in June 2023. Besides this, Shah Rukh also has his comeback film Pathaan with Deepika and John Abraham, and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

