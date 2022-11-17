Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om Re-Releases; Here's Where You Can Watch It

Debuts are anyway special but for Deepika Padukone, it was way too special because she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan when she made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. 15 Years after, the film has now been re-released in theatres on Thursday, November 17.

Yes, you read it right. Om Shanti Om has now been re-released in theatres across 20 cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad among others. Reportedly, the idea behind Om Shanti Om’s re-release was of one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs - SRK Universe.

This comes just a few days after King Khan celebrated 15 years of Om Shanti Om and took to social media to pen down a heartwarming note for Deepika. “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone," he wrote.

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan. Besides SRK and Deepika, it also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in key roles. The film revolved around a junior film artist (played by SRK) who was smitten by a renowned actress named Shantipriya (essayed by Deepika) but was killed as he tried to save his favourite actress. However, he takes rebirth to punish the murderers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen together in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham in a key role. It will hit theatres on January 25 next year.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan has two other big movies in his pipeline too - Jawan and Dunki. In the former, the superstar will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara whereas for latter, he will unite with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also has Project K and Fighter in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here