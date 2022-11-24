Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om Theme Cake Is Surely a Masterpiece; Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om completed 15 years earlier this month but looks like fans are still celebrating the iconic movie. Directed by Farah Khan, the film recently received a beautiful tribute at the Cake International Birmingham - the world’s largest cake competition and the pictures of the same are now going viral on social media.

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs took to Twitter and shared a series of pictures of SRK and Deepika’s Om Shanti Om theme cake. It may look like the actors’ life-size wax statue but it isn’t. Rather, it is a cake. It has been made by a person lady Tina Scott Parashar who reportedly took almost a month to create this masterpiece.

Sharing the pictures, the fan club wrote, “#Pathaan stars - #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone’s cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham- The world’s largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month. #CantWaitForPathaan (sic)."

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan. Besides SRK and Deepika, it also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in key roles. The film revolved around a junior film artist (played by SRK) who was smitten by a renowned actress named Shantipriya (essayed by Deepika) but was killed as he tried to save his favourite actress. However, he takes rebirth to punish the murderers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen together in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham in a key role. It will hit theatres on January 25 next year.

