Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan Relive Their Main Hoon Na Memory, Ranveer Singh Says 'Heart Melt'

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s friendship has often become the talk of the town, with fans and followers wanting them to collaborate more. Farah, who made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh, recently reunited with her ‘most favourite’ and fans can’t keep calm about it. She shared a video on Instagram where the duo can be seen dancing on the title track of Main Ho Naa and recreate some of the steps.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk ♥️ there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays."

Apart from this film, Farah also directed SRK in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Naturally, their collaboration excited the netizens who took to the comment section to express that. One user wrote, “Hope to see you both working together ❤️❤️❤️", while another wrote, “Just Yesterday I wanted to see Shahrukh dance now on Chhaiyya Chhaiyya!! That will be iconic… @iamsrk @farahkhankunder You can make that happen❤️🔥."

Their industry colleagues, too, couldn’t contain their excitement on seeing them together. Shreya Ghoshal, who voiced the female section of the song dropped a couple of emojis whereas Ranveer Singh wrote, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!".

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has three big projects lined up. Currently, the superstar is occupied with his next film Pathan, co-starring John Abraham. SRK also reunites with Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Shah Rukh is also committed to Atlee’s yet-untitled action thriller. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in October and will star Nayanthara as the leading lady.

