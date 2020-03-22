Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Cheer as Suhana and Aryan Win Taekwondo Matches, Watch Throwback Videos

Shah Rukh Khan has always shared his love for fitness and sports with the world and his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have made sure to follow in their father's footsteps. While SRK has always been proud of the fact that his children have earned laurels in taekwondo, videos of a young Suhana and Aryan have surfaced that show them fighting and winning their respective matches at a tournament as SRK and Gauri cheer from the sidelines.

The videos were shared online by Viral Bhayani. It shows Suhana and Aryan winning in their respective matches. The agility and focus with which the young kids fight is admirable. Little Suhana is also seen taking instructions from her coach during the breaks. Aryan's video shows him taking out his opponent with a kick. Check out throwback videos of SRK's children at a taekwondo tournament below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.

(With inputs from IANS)

