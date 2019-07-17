Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Enjoy Fam-Jam With Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aaryan have voiced two important characters in the Hindi version of The Lion King.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Enjoy Fam-Jam With Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Representative Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Loading...

Apart from being a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is also a doting father who loves to spend time with his kids. He loves to hang-out whenever he gets time.

He is also one of those responsible dads who are always present at his kid’s school annual functions and University ceremonies. On Tuesday, the Zero actor was spotted with wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam as they head out for dinner in Bandra.

Dressed in a black hoodie and blue jeans he looked casual while he was carrying AbRam in his arms. Meanwhile, Aryan was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. Suhana, on the other hand, wore a black dress with a floral print.

Recently, Gauri, an interior designer, was snapped with AbRam Khan outside the Mount Mary Church in Bandra as they attended the Sunday morning mass.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Currently, he is in news for voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. The movie is all set to hit theaters on July 19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram