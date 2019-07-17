Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Enjoy Fam-Jam With Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aaryan have voiced two important characters in the Hindi version of The Lion King.
Representative Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Apart from being a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is also a doting father who loves to spend time with his kids. He loves to hang-out whenever he gets time.
He is also one of those responsible dads who are always present at his kid’s school annual functions and University ceremonies. On Tuesday, the Zero actor was spotted with wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam as they head out for dinner in Bandra.
Dressed in a black hoodie and blue jeans he looked casual while he was carrying AbRam in his arms. Meanwhile, Aryan was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. Suhana, on the other hand, wore a black dress with a floral print.
Recently, Gauri, an interior designer, was snapped with AbRam Khan outside the Mount Mary Church in Bandra as they attended the Sunday morning mass.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Currently, he is in news for voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. The movie is all set to hit theaters on July 19.
