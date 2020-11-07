Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Couple Goals in These Adorable Throwback Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most loved couple in Bollywood. They are parents to three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana attends New York's Columbia University and is currently back home in Mumbai because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aryan, who also studies film, is too with his family in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri are going strong together for nearly three decades now. The two got married on October 25, 1991.

We recently got our hands on a few adorable pictures of the couple from what appears to be many years ago. The pictures show young Shah Rukh and Gauri with newborn Aryan, while another picture shows the couple beaming with joy with their pet dog. The third picture is a quirky one where young Gauri flashes a thumbs up over Shah Rukh’s head. The pictures definitely took netizens back to memory lane.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had first met at a party in Delhi when Shah Rukh was 18 years old. Over the years, Gauri has not just supported SRK personally but also professionally. She has bankrolled many of Shah Rukh's films including blockbuster hits like Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Dear Zindagi (2016).

Gauri is also a successful interior designer and is busy with her projects and store, Gauri Khan Designs. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj banner’s Pathan that also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.