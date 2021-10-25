Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's 30th Anniversary: A Look At Their Perfect Love Story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most admired couples in the country. After being together through thick and thin for over three decades, this couple beats every odd together. The power duo’s chemistry and understanding have transcended in their professional lives. Shah Rukh and Gauri together run a production company besides endorsing several leading brands in commercials and campaigns. As the couple would say, after 37 years of being together, even Valentine’s day doesn't arrive without asking them. Many mutual friends have given first-hand accounts of Srk and Gauri's everlasting romance in publication writings and interviews. As Shah Rukh and Gauri mark another wedding anniversary, we muse over the most epic love story that is meant to be eternal:

1. Inevitable tryst

Shah Rukh was all of 18 when he fell head over heels for a beautiful young Gauri. The duo reportedly met in Delhi at a party when SRK wanted to ask Gauri out. They spoke to each other for five awkward minutes sipping colas before they parted ways. But as fate would have it, SRK got Gauri’s number and started pursuing his soulmate.

2. Cupid struck

The young couple fell in love with each other but their journey was a bumpy ride. They dated for many years and during the time, faced several hurdles. At one point in time, they got into a huge fight leading Gauri to travel to Mumbai from Delhi without informing SRK. He followed her to the Maximum city and at the Gorai beach, they patched up. In 1991, SRK married Gauri Chibber, a Hindu.

3. Life in Mumbai and Mannat

Shah Rukh permanently moved to Mumbai for two reasons. To get over the loss of his mother and to try his luck as an actor. Gauri, who had spent most of her life in Delhi, wanted to move back to the capital. She admitted that initially she had no patience for films and even prayed for SRK’s films to flop so that they could leave Mumbai. Later, she not only supported her husband but helped in making many of his dream projects successful.

4. Strong bonds

Shah Rukh is also always seen celebrating his wife's milestone moments. Gauri is a renowned interior designer who has designed many high profile commercial spaces and residence pads around the city.

5. Family is everything

The couple welcomed their son Aryan, six years after their wedding and in 2000, they were blessed with their daughter, Suhana. In 2013, the couple became parents to AbRam Khan, via surrogacy.

Happy Anniversary Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan!

