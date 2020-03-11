Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Look Best Dancing Together, Watch Throwback Video

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a throwback video from a Holi party that he hosted in the year 2000 in Madh Island, Mumbai.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen enthusiastically playing Holi. During the video, people force SRK to jump into a pool of coloured water. After getting into the pool he too splashes water on others. Further, in the clip, it can be seen that the actor lifts his wife Gauri Khan to the pool and apparently asks her to get into it, which she eventually does for a while.

Later, in the video SRK, Gauri and others present at the party can be seen dancing and having fun. The clip, which has got over 21 lakh views on YouTube alone, was shared by Shubhash Ghai on the micro blogging site Twitter. He captioned the video as, “NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK, Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage, mud island mumbai in 2000 (sic).”

NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS

🎥🍺📽💽❤️

HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods



SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000🕺🏽💃🏽https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s film Zero, which hit the screens in the year 2019. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in major roles. His next film announcement is eagerly awaited.

