Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos

Don't miss these photos Gauri Khan posted of Shah Rukh and their kids-- Aryan and AbRam-- on her social media accounts.

Updated:July 2, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
One can't deny that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are doting parents. The two have often been seen speaking at length about their children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam-- at various events. Their social media pages are also the proof of how much they adore their kids.

Gauri, who is currently vacationing with her family in Barcelona, on Sunday treated fans with an adorable photo of SRK with AbRam and Aryan from the capital of Catalonia.
"Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona," Gauri captioned the image.

In another picture, we see brothers Aryan and AbRam twinning in blue jackets.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has recently completed the shoot of Aanand L Rai's film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

