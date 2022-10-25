Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher Reunite At Bachchan's Diwali Party And Our Hearts Sing 'Main Hoon Na'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher spent the Diwali evening together at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. The actors, who were seen in a few movies together including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Devdas, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, reunited at the Bachchan household on Monday night and Kirron has now shared pictures from the bash.

In the picture, Kirron and Shah Rukh were seen embracing each other with big smiles on their face. Kirron decked up in a gorgeous red outfit while King Khan dressed in an elegant black ensemble. Sharing the picture, Kirron wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali ♥️ @iamsrk.”

The comments section was flooded with love. Several fans expressed their gratitude towards Kirron for treating them with a glimpse of Shah Rukh. “He just made my day,” a comment read. “Dev saran with Kamaljit saran 😍😍 #KANK #kabhialvidanaakehna,” another fan commented. “Yeh Pic ko dekh kar main Hoon na movie yaad aagyi… 😊❤ @iamsrk @kirronkhermp,” a third fan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

Besides posing with Shah Rukh, Kirron also clicked a picture with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. “Verified

Diwali with the Bachchans🌺🌺 @amitabhbachchan @sikandarkher @bachchan,” she captioned the post. The picture with Amitabh reminded a fan of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. “Sexy Sam and miss Chandigarh are together again,” a fan commented.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The Bachchans held a low-key Diwali bash at their residence with only a few attending it. The paparazzi spotted Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor were spotted making their way to the party in Mumbai.

Bachchans had been hosting grand parties in the past. However, owing to Covid-19, the family has not been hosting big gatherings in the past two years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here