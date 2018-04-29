Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu Have Found a New Fan in This Indian Star!

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu both enjoy an unfathomable fanbase not only in India but also across the globe. Recently their fan following was yet again on display as ace badminton player Saina Nehwal confessed her love for the two superstars.When asked at a recent event about her favorite actors in India, Nehwal was quick to reply that she likes Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu.Saina Nehwal has expressed her fondness for the two actors at various occasions and has also met both of the actors multiple times.Talking about Mahesh Babu, the badminton star said she finds the superstar "very good looking".Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Zero is one of the most anticipated films of the year, on the other hand, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has already broken records at the domestic box office.