Aamir, Salman, SRK Pay Homage To 'Friend' Irrfan Khan As Bollywood Mourns In Wake Of Actor's Demise

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan paid touching tributes to their friend Irrfan Khan as his demise left a huge irreplaceable void in the Indian cinema.

Irrfan, 54, died in Mumbai hospital surrounded by his family, wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Aayan. The actor was fighting neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer with with he was diagnosed in 2018.

Shah Rukh, who worked with Irrfan in the 2009 comedy-drama Billu Barber, remembered him as "one of the greatest actors of our time."

Sharing an old picture with him, SRK tweeted, "My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai... will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives."





While Salman wrote, "Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.." (sic)



Calling his demise "tragic and sad," Aamir tweeted, "Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered."

