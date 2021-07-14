Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt Team up for 'Rakhee'?

News has surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt will soon be coming together for a movie titled Rakhee. Report in ETimes has suggested that shooting for the film is currently on in Mumbai.

After sharing screen space briefly in the opening sequence of 2012 film Ra.One, in which Shah Rukh was lead, and Sanjay featuring in Om Shanti Om song, the two actors will come together for Rakhee which is a multi-lingual movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is also attached to feature in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which will see him in the role of a spy agent. The movie co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as well. Salman Khan is also supposed to play a cameo role in the action movie.

Sanjay will next be seen in OTT release Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi. He is also playing the antagonist Adheera in KGF-Chapter 2, opposite Yash. Raveena Tandon will also be playing a role in the action film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is delayed due to the pandemic. A new release date will be announced soon.

