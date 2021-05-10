Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Reunite for a Romantic Film Titled Izhaar?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan for a film titled Izhaar. The two have earlier worked together in 2002 hit film Devdas.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It’s a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It’s based on the real life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK’s persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around."

Reportedly, Bhansali wanted to cast Khan in Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and was also planning to bring him and Salman Khan together in Hum Dil Chuke Sanam 2, the original had Salman and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. However, none of these could happen.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy setting up his web series Heera Mandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha. Khan, on the other hand, has started filming for Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abrahim. The movie went on floors last year in November. It is shrouded in secrecy and no official announcement has been made in the regard yet.

