Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na Turns 26

Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na turned 26 on February 25th. The film directed by Kundan Shah saw Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil who tries to break up the wedding of Krishnamoorthi's Anna and Chris, played by Deepak Tijori. The film became a fan-favourite and over the years has become a cult classic. Now, on the 26th anniversary of the film, SRK and Suchitra got together to celebrate and clicked a picture, which is going viral.

In the picture shared by a fan, Suchitra's daughter Kaveri Kapur can also be seen in the frame.



Shah Rukh Khan recently revisited another old film Swades after his co-actor Kishori Ballal. Khan took to Instagram to pay a tribute to the veteran actor. “May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a sabbatical after Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was last seen in the 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter.

