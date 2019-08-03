Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan are Total Father-Daughter Goals in This Latest Picture

Suhana Khan gave off an adorable summer vibe when she showed off her beachwear fashion while taking a selfie with her father Shah Rukh Khan in Maldives.

Suhana, 19, was looking absolutely stunning in a summer outfit! The brunette beauty was standing on a beach with SRK, and was all smiles as they captured a moment on phone. Suhana donned a knot front checkered crop shirt, which she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. She kept her perfectly styled hair open.

Shah Rukh, too, complemented his daughter in a dark blue loose t-shirt with black shorts. Check out the picture here:

Shah Rukh's only daughter is back home in Mumbai after graduating from UK's Ardingly College recently and the star kid has been spending some quality family time after being away for so long. Last week, she flew to Maldives for a mini family vacation along with her parents and her brothers, Aryan and AbRam.

Check out some more pictures of Suhana from Maldives:

It's no secret that Suhana wants to be an actress. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh said that he wants Suhana to learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he does not want her to simply assume that she is talented.

"In India, I think we don't learn acting, we just assume that we are talented. Like if you drive very first, it first mean you are going to become a Formula 1 driver. You'll have to finally learn it. So I want her to have a formal training in acting. The experience matters a lot," SRK had said.

