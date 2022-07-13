Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu to Start Shooting For Dunki In London and Europe

Raj Kumar Hirani is busy with his next film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The movie’s lead pair will soon travel to London for the upcoming schedule. The movie will also be filmed at different locations in Europe.

ETimes reported that the Dunki cast, which includes Taapsee and Shah Rukh, will fly to other European locations after spending a few days in London. Following the completion of the film’s foreign schedule, they will fly back to India in the first week of August.

A source close to the production told ETimes,”Shah Rukh will return to Mumbai and then leave for Punjab to shoot.”

Punjab also served as the backdrop for some of SRK’s movies, including Veer Zara and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The sources also added that SRK will protray a variety of emotions while filming in the northern state. The source said, “SRK will be shooting in exterior locations, riding around on a motorbike, and singing.”

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders.

The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Taapsee is currently promoting her upcoming movie Shaabash Mithu, which will hit theatres this week. Shaabash Mithu is a biopic on former cricketer and India’s Women’s Cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up filming for Jawan with Nayanthara and director Atlee. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be playing a cameo in the movie.

