English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among 20 Indians Invited to Join Oscars Academy
The new invitees are an effort on the Oscar-giving body to include more women, people of colour and international filmmakers.
The new invitees are an effort on the Oscar-giving body to include more women, people of colour and international filmmakers.
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Aditya Chopra and Ali Fazal are among the 20 Indians invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation that oversees the Oscars.
The Academy extended invitations to a record 928 artistes and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures across the world. It marks the third year in a row that the Academy has broken its own record; last year, it set a new high-water mark by inviting 774 new members.
The new invitees are an effort on the Oscar-giving body to include more women, people of colour and international filmmakers. Dangal editor Ballu Saluja, costume designers Manish Malhotra and Dolly Ahluwalia, cinematographer Anil Mehta, actress Madhabi Mukherjee, production designers Subrata Chakraborthy and Amit Ray are also a part of the list.
Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2018, read a statement.
Among the invitees, 17 are Oscar winners, while 92 are Oscar nominees, including Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya.
Forty-nine per cent of the class of 2018 are female, and, should all accept membership, that will bring overall percentage of women in the Academy to 31 per cent.
Thirty-eight percent of the new invitees are people of colour, which, should they all accept, would bring their overall percentage of the Academy to 16 per cent, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Tiffany Haddish, Kal Penn, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Lively, Dave Chappelle, Mindy Kaling, George Lopez, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Evan Rachel Wood, Naveen Andrews, Melissa Etheridge, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kendrick Lamar and J.K. Rowling are among the popular names on the list which ranges from actress Quvenzhane Wallis, who, at age 14, is the youngest, to composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who, at 86, is the oldest.
Also Watch
The Academy extended invitations to a record 928 artistes and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures across the world. It marks the third year in a row that the Academy has broken its own record; last year, it set a new high-water mark by inviting 774 new members.
The new invitees are an effort on the Oscar-giving body to include more women, people of colour and international filmmakers. Dangal editor Ballu Saluja, costume designers Manish Malhotra and Dolly Ahluwalia, cinematographer Anil Mehta, actress Madhabi Mukherjee, production designers Subrata Chakraborthy and Amit Ray are also a part of the list.
Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2018, read a statement.
Among the invitees, 17 are Oscar winners, while 92 are Oscar nominees, including Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya.
Forty-nine per cent of the class of 2018 are female, and, should all accept membership, that will bring overall percentage of women in the Academy to 31 per cent.
Thirty-eight percent of the new invitees are people of colour, which, should they all accept, would bring their overall percentage of the Academy to 16 per cent, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Tiffany Haddish, Kal Penn, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Lively, Dave Chappelle, Mindy Kaling, George Lopez, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Evan Rachel Wood, Naveen Andrews, Melissa Etheridge, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kendrick Lamar and J.K. Rowling are among the popular names on the list which ranges from actress Quvenzhane Wallis, who, at age 14, is the youngest, to composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who, at 86, is the oldest.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Brazil Bar to Give Shots Every Time Neymar Falls
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message And 22 Murders
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?