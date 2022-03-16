Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap Look for Ideas for SRK+ App, but There is a Twist; Watch Hilarious Video

After piquing the interest of his fans with the SRK+ poster, Shah Rukh Khan has finally revealed more details on it. Right after the poster release yesterday, Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap had taken to Twitter to congratulate SRK for launching his new app. The filmmaker had also revealed that he will be collaborating with the actor. Today, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media, to share a hilarious promotion video, where Anurag and SRK can be seen brainstorming ideas for his new app.

The video starts with Anurag describing a plot to SRK, which the latter calls ‘superhit’. However, actor Gopal Datt tells Shah Rukh that the plot has already been a super hit as it is the storyline of Devgn’s Rudra. Then Kashyap narrates a plot similar to A Thursday and Gopal interrupts them again, revealing that it has already been released on Hotstar. When SRK asks him that do they have anything new, it is revealed that whatever ideas they have, including IPL is already there on Hotstar.

Advertisement

Finally, we see an advertisement of Hotstar where it is being said that everything is already there in that platform so Shah Rukh Khan should just wait. It ended with the hashtag, Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh.

Sharing the video, Devgn wrote, “Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta 😂Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh."

Watch it here:

SRK, being the witty person he is, had a clever comeback for this. He wrote, “Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka?"

Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka? https://t.co/MqYXUYvrvP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2022

Ever since the announcement, SRK’s fans have been waiting eagerly for his OTT app. However, a report in ETimes suggests that the poster is simply a lead to an upcoming ad for Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh has been shooting a lot of ads for this platform and this is one more. The recent video also hints at this being just an ad, but we never know when King Khan surprises us by actually dropping his OTT app.

Shah Rukh and his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, however, are yet to confirm if SRK+ is indeed his new OTT app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.