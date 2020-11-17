Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Prove ‘Like Father Like Son’ in This Adorable Throwback

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admirable father-son duos in Bollywood. Apart from sharing a close bond, the two share many striking features. Aryan has been oftentimes hailed as the splitting image of his father by fans.

An adorable throwback of the duo from many years ago has surfaced online. The photograph has Aryan as a little boy posing with cool dad SRK. The picture that captures a very cute expression on Aryan’s face seems to be taken during a sports day event in school. The young boy has a medal around his neck and is seen holding up a certificate to the camera. Doting father, Shah Rukh is wearing a red checkered shirt and sunglasses.

Shah Rukh and his family were in Dubai a few weeks ago to support the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League Season 13. They returned after celebrating SRK’s birthday who turned 55 on November 2. The celebrations were intimate yet grand. SRK and his family posed against the sky-scraping Burj Khalifa that lit up with ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan’ written on it.

A new anthem titled Laphao of King Khan’s co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders’ was released last month. It featured Shah Rukh sporting long hair. Aryan was also a part of the anthem, as in the credits it was mentioned that the video was conceptualised and developed by him. This is the second official and commercial collaboration of Aryan and his father. Last year, Aryan lent his voice for Simba in the animation release The Lion King for the Hindi dubbed version.

The star kid, who turned 23 on November 13 this year is yet to make his acting debut in Bollywood. The eldest born of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan is pursuing a filmmaking course at University of Southern California.