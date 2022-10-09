Aryan Khan, Suhana Patiently Wait For CISF Official To Complete Protocol At Mumbai Airport; Watch

It seems like a vacation is on the cards for Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan! Shah Rukh Khan’s handsome son and gorgeous daughter were seen at the Mumbai airport, heading for an undisclosed destination for what appeared to be a holiday. Aryan was seen carrying a guitar and sporting a University of Southern California sweatshirt, the college from which he graduated last year.

Suhana, on the other hand, was seen turning heads with her OOTD. The soon-to-be actress opted for a white crop top and crop jacket along with matching baggy pants. She flaunted her washboard abs as she made her way to the flight. But before they made their way to the boarding, like with every traveller, the CISF officer stopped Aryan and Suhana to clear their documentation. Shah Rukh Khan’s children patiently waited until the protocol was completed.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the Indian adaptation of The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix film also marks Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut but as a writer. A recent report has also claimed that Aryan is likely to train under the Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed the ‘Fauda’ series. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK has roped in the Israeli filmmaker to train his son.

“Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction,” the source claimed.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here