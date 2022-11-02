Shah Rukh Khan Asked Me to Watch Our DDLJ Saree Scene in Theatre, Says Himani Shivpuri | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most memorable films delivered by the Indian film industry. Even after the 27 years of its release, the dialogues, characters and even the picturesque shooting locations have been etched in people’s hearts. As King Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, his DDLJ co-star Himani Shivpuri recalls shooting an iconic scene with SRK for the movie.

Himani also revealed that Shah Rukh had asked her to see the response to their scene together in theatres. The actress played the role of Kammo, Kajol’s aunt in the movie. Her popular scene in DDLJ sees SRK aka Raj mildly flirt with her and even help her decide the saree for Kajol-Parmeet Sethi’s wedding in the film. Her character even develops a romantic connection with Anupam Kher’s character, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh’s father.

“All the scenes I have done with Shah Rukh, he always used to rehearse. In that iconic scene with Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ, it was a two-shot scene with me and the saree wala. And Shah Rukh has a different shot, but during our shot, too Shah Rukh stood there and gave all the reactions, which is why that scene is so beautiful. His close-up was taken later on, but he stood there when our scene was being shot, which is so sweet of him, and he always did that.”

While talking about days of shooting DDLJ, the actress shared that the film’s team had no idea the movie will turn out to be such a huge hit. Explaining the reason, Himani shared, “It was because it was Adi’s (Aditya Chopra) first film, it was my second major commercial film. There were many stars – Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and even Kajol was a star in her own right and Shah Rukh had done 1993 Ketan Mehta film Maya Memsaab, he had done the main lead role. At that time, I was a newbie who had just done Hum Aapke Hain Koun. So, I never realised that the movie DDLJ is going to be such a big hit. But we all had a wonderful time, we all would sit together and eat together, during the film’s shoot in Filmistaan.”

The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress shared that at that time, they used to watch movies in trials, and Shah Rukh only told her about the response to their sequence in the Aditya Chopra directorial. Himani shared, “Shah Rukh asked me ‘Himani Ji have you seen the film in the theatre?’ At that time, they used to watch movies in theatres. So, I said no. He told me to go and see the response to my scene. ‘Crowds clap when you make your entry,’ he told me (laughs).”

The senior actress also shared that Shah Rukh even told her that he worked as one of the people in the crowd on her 1989 film – ‘In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones’. The actress had only realised the same when she saw SRK’s name in the credits of the film.

She recalled, “At that time, I didn’t know I did Trimurti with Shah Rukh, and this was my second big film with him. After DDLJ he became a big star. So, Shah Rukh Khan came to me and said ‘Himani ji, the film in which you did a heroine’s role — In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones — I have played a crowd role in it.”

The actress added that she was shocked to know this. “In the film, I played a prostitute, who is the girlfriend of the main protagonist. At that time, because Shah Rukh was doing theatres during that time in Delhi, he did a crowd role in it. I didn’t realise he was there. When I saw the credits then only did I realise that he was there in the film, and what he was saying was true.”

