SRK Asks 'Did You Tie The Saree Yourself' As Suhana Khan Drops Gorgeous Pics from Diwali Bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently clicked at Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali parties and the videos from the same are going viral. The gorgeous starkid attended Bhumi’s party on Friday night and shared photos of her dressed in a beautiful saree designed by ace designer, Manish himself. She wore a beige shimmery saree with a strapless blouse and tied her hair in a neat pony.

Sharing the photos, she left a yellow heart-shaped emoji and tagged Manish in it. As soon as she uploaded the photos, her friends and industry acquaintances took to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Her childhood bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Can’t take my eyes offff youuu” while Ananya Panday wrote, “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.” Masaba Gupta and Seema Sajdeh, too, left compliments for her.

However, what caught our attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on the photo. King Khan, who often leaves witty comments on Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s posts, wrote, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! )” Suhana replied, “@iamsrk love youuu 😚 uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me 😋❤️” Meanwhile, mom Gauri Khan wrote, “Sarees are so timeless ❤️”

On Friday night, Suhana Khan was snapped arriving at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash with her brother Aryan. Just a day before, Suhana was also spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The coming-of-age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.

