Shah Rukh Khan Asks Jail Authorities If They Can Get Homemade Food for Son Aryan Khan: Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan lodged in the Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning for about 15 to 20 minutes. No special treatment was given to the actor and his Aadhar card was checked before he entered the premises like it is done with the family members of other undertrial prisoners, according to the news agency PTI.

Prison officials said that Shah Rukh Khan also asked Aryan if he was eating properly. Shah Rukh Khan, according to an India Today report, also asked the jail officials present inside if they could get homecooked food for Aryan. However, officials told Shah Rukh that they must get permission from the court for the homemade food.

Aryan, 23, has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with a drugs case. He was arrested with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a Goa-bound cruise ship off Mumbai. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.

There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan and his family are planning to forgo his birthday and Diwali celebrations this year as they feel Aryan Khan may not be granted bail for some time now. Shah Rukh, who had been keeping away from the media glare since Aryan’s arrest, will reportedly request his fans not to gather at his home Mannat this year, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court will hear Aryan Khan‘s bail plea on October 26, his lawyers were quoted as saying by ANI.

