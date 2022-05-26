Shah Rukh Khan Attended Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash, Here's Why You Didn't Spot Him: Report

Karan Johar hosted a massive birthday bash on Wednesday. Stars Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit, among others, attended the bash. From the Khans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen walking down the red carpet. However, fans believed that Shah Rukh Khan gave the party a miss as cameras spotted only Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan.

However, a new report claims that SRK was present at the party but managed to dodge the spotlight courtesy of a different entrance. Karan hosted his grand party at the Yash Raj Studios. While the paparazzi were gathered at the red carpet entrance, it is reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate.

“Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

The Don actor has been avoiding the paparazzi for months now. The actor was seen resorting to umbrellas and massive black shades in his car in order to prevent the cameras from getting a glimpse of the actor. However, Shah Rukh did treat fans with three public appearances this year.

He was first seen at Baba Siddiqui’s star-studded Eid Party, which took place last month. He then made an appearance on Eid, standing on his balcony and greeting fans. Earlier this week, Shah Rukh was seen making his way to the capital to attend an event. He was seen at a launch in New Delhi.

Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming movies. The actor is set to make his comeback after a five-year-long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is set to release in January 2023, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Shah Rukh has also announced Dhunki, set to release later next year. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

