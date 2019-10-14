Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Momoa Come Together at Film Festival, See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan also shared a picture with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan calling them his heroes.
Shah Rukh Khan is a name that is known throughout the world. The actor is loved and looked up to by many. While he serves as an idol for many young people and artists, he has his own heroes who he looks up to. At a recent film festival, he not only got to meet them but even shared the stage with his heroes.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attending a film festival called the Joy Forum 2019. The film festival has been organized by the General Entertainment Authority of the country. Shah Rukh Khan also took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme calling them his "heroes".
Fans pages of the actors also began to swarm social media with pictures of all four in a single frame.
The two-day film festival will be held on 13 and 14 October at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Saudi Arabia.
