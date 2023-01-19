Shah Rukh Khan Attends Pathaan’s Special Screening With Family In Mumbai; Take A Look

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his next big release, Pathaan. This Siddharth Anand directorial has already created a buzz among the masses, even before its release, especially because SRK will be returning to the big screen after four long years. With only 5 days left before Pathaan makes a grand premiere in the movie theatres, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, was papped attending the event. What caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was SRK’s son, Aryan Khan’s adorable smile after watching his father’s film.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla, as well as several fan pages, has dropped snippets of SRK and his family at the screening venue. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, along with Gauri’s mother Savita Chhibber, and SRK’s sister Shehnaz Khan were also present, reports India Today.

The sneak peeks revealed that the DDLJ star was donning a casual white shirt with a pair of black denim jeans, that he teamed with a beaded necklace and uber-cool sunglasses. Aryan also sported a white Bugs Bunny-printed sweatshirt and a pair of black trousers, twinning with his superstar father. Suhana looked pretty in a pale, mauve-hued tracksuit that she clubbed with minimalistic jewellery. In the series of pictures and videos, Aryan was seen flashing a beaming smile that grabbed the eyeballs of netizens in no time.

“Aaryan pehli baar haas rahe hai (Aryan is smiling for the first time),” pointed out one excited user. “A Billion dollar pic of Aryan… may be the first time seeing him smiling!” exclaimed another. Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis in the comments.

Frenzied fans are waiting with bated breath for Pathaan’s release on January 25. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the high-octane action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead along with John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in titular roles. SRK also has two other films lined up in his pipeline. He will next be seen in director Atlee’s Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

