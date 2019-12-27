Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, See Pics

Salman Khan turned a year older today. The actor ringed in his 54th in the company of friends and family. The gala bash hosted at Sohail Khan’s residence last night was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including names like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Tusshar Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Also among the attendees was Salman's friend and co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. The two posed happily with each other at the party and their pictures have surfaced on the Internet. Sonakshi Sinha too shared a picture of the Khans along with her.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan"

A number of fan accounts also shared the pictures and video from the celebration. Take a look:

Earlier in an interview to Miss Malini, Salman said that he plans to spend his birthday with his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is expecting her second baby with Aayush Sharma.

"There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her," Salman was quoted as saying.

According to an earlier report by Banglore Mirror, Arpita might give Salman the most valuable gift on his upcoming birthday. Arpita and Aayush are planning to welcome their second child through c-section on Salman's birthday on December 27.

On the work front, Salman returned in his cop avatar with the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, a week ahead of his 54th birthday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the featured debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

The film is doing fairly well at the box office and has earned over Rs 90 crore in six days.

