Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans Cancel Diwali Parties; Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to Host Big Bash: Report

Festivals in India bring people together in a harmony of celebration, but these celebrations were halted for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But not anymore, as this Diwali, Bollywood celebrities are ready to throw grand parties and celebrate the occasion with their friends and family.

Speaking of, in the tinsel town, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, the Bachchan family, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty who are best known to host grand parties. But they kept it intimate due to the pandemic. But as per a report in Pinkvilla, this year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will be hosting a party for their friends and family. However, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Bachchans or Karan Johar will not be hosting a party and instead, will be on the guestlist of other celebs.

Besides Shilpa Shetty, some other celebrities who will be hosting the grand Diwali party this year are Ekta Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Another party will be taking place at Ramesh Taurani’s residence. While celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are anticipated to attend Manish Malhotra’s party. A-listers like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to grace Ramesh Taurani’s big bash with their presence.

The report also stated that Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will also be throwing a bash this year.

Karan Johar, who invited all the celebrities under one roof for his birthday celebration recently, will not be hosting a Diwali party due to construction work at his residence. While Anil Kapoor has his own reasons, one of them being Sonam Kapoor’s newborn baby, Vayu’s well-being.

